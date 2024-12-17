We've taken a look back through the archive at some of shops which once occupied premises on these streets that no longer exist with many of the buildings having also been demolished.
Here is a look at Glasgow shops which were always busy during the festive season.
1. Lewis's
Lewis's department store was a mainstay on Argyle Street for decades with many Glaswegians having fond memories of climbing the stairs at Lewis's and waiting in a long queue to meet Santa Claus at Christmas time. The windows at Lewis's were an absolute draw for everyone. Photo: TSPL
2. What Every Woman Wants
Thousands of Glaswegians passed through the doors of What Every Woman Wants on Argyle Street. The store was closed in 2003 following a period of administration with the flagship store being demolished in November 2019. | DENIS
3. BHS
A view up a bustling Sauchiehall Street in the eighties with the much loved BHS on the left which was always a busy spot at Christmas time. | Glasgow City Archives
4. Goldbergs
Goldbergs grew into a retail giant out of one Glasgow store in 1908 with them having stores all over the UK. Goldbergs ceased trading in 1990 with the flagship store on Candleriggs being taken over by Vera and Gerald Weisfeld as Weisfelds until closure in 1999. | Google Maps
