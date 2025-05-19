Glasgow Ferries Back in Time: 8 old pictures of ferries on the River Clyde

8 old pictures from the archive showing ferries on the River Clyde

Today we’re looking back at old ferries on the River Clyde.

Before the construction of the many bridges now spanning the Clyde, ferries were a part of daily life for many Glaswegians.

Long before the days of heavy industry on the Clyde, it was actually possible to walk over Glasgow’s river in some sections - it was only when docks were introduced that the Clyde became much deeper.

Whether you were heading for work or for leisure, the ferries saw heavy use on the River Clyde.

Take a look below at 8 old pictures of ferries on the River Clyde in the past.

A passenger ferry on the Clyde in 1955

1. Ferry (1955)

A passenger ferry on the Clyde in 1955 | Virtual Mitchell

The Renfrew Ferry at the terminal in 1910.

2. Renfrew Ferry (1910)

The Renfrew Ferry at the terminal in 1910. | Virtual Mitchell

The Govan Ferry holding horse-drawn vehicles

3. Govan Ferry

The Govan Ferry holding horse-drawn vehicles | Virtual Mitchell

An elevating deck ferry steamer on the Clyde in 1880

4. Ferry (1880)

An elevating deck ferry steamer on the Clyde in 1880 | Virtual Mitchell

