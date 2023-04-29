On this day in 1988, Charles and Diana opened the Glasgow Garden Festival, a magical month’s long installation with many bizarre and wonderful exhibitions

The Glasgow Garden Festival was the first international event to be held in Glasgow in over 50 years following the Empire Exhibition in 1938 and arguably marked a turning point in the fortunes of the biggest city in Scotland.

On this day in 1988, 35 years ago on April 29, then Prince Charles (now soon to be king) and Princess Diana officially opened the festival - although technically the gates opened to the public 3 days earlier on April 26.

With substantial investment in the event, the Festival signalled a rebirth of the city from a historically industrial city to a hub of culture - with Glasgow being named as the European City of Culture in 1990, which was heavily influenced by the Glasgow Garden Festival.

If you visited, you may remember the many weird and wonderful exhibitons, from the Coca-Cola rollercoaster and the Clydesdale Bank tower, to the floating head sculpture and special performance by highland dancers from Japan.

Here we take a look back at the hugely successful Garden Festival, which attracted over 4 million visitors to the city, making the Glasgow event the most popular of the five Garden Festivals held across the UK.

1 . The Garden Festival from the sky The Glasgow Garden Festival was located on Pacific Quay. Photo: R L NICHOLSON.

2 . The Big Yin takes off Glasgow actor and comedian Billy Connolly, TV journalist Selina Scott and Scottish Secretary George Younger in a hot-air balloon to help the Scottish Development Agency launch the Glasgow Garden Festival 1988 campaign in London. Photo: Allan Milligan

3 . The brochure for the Garden Festival Diana and Charles featured on the brochure for the Garden Festival (Pic: Glasgow City Archives)

4 . The tram! The tram was specially installed to link the entrance of the exhibition to the centre. It was one of the most popular installations from the festival and was a great photoshoot opportunity for visitors.(Pic:Glasgow City Archives)