Glasgow Green: The fascinating history of Glasgow Green in 9 pictures - Glasgow's oldest park

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 9th Jul 2025, 16:03 BST
Explore the fascinating 500-year history of Glasgow's oldest park, Glasgow Green, through nine captivating photos.

So with TRNSMT returning to Glasgow Green in just a few days time for its 2025 edition, we thought we'd share a bit about the history of the site.

Glasgow’s oldest green space has had a long and interesting past, with its role as a historic meeting space for political movements and in more recent times a place for people to meet for music fans.

Keep reading to learn more about the history of one of the city’s most iconic green spaces.

Related topics:Glasgow GreenHistoryPeopleSpace

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice