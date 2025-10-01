The 1980s were a challenging period for many in Glasgow as the city grappled with the impact of Thatcher’s Britain. Despite these struggles, Glaswegians still found ways to enjoy themselves.
Many older Glaswegians will recall diligently saving their money throughout the week to frequent the city's numerous respectable venues, or, for the more daring, trying their luck underage at less reputable establishments.
For more 80s retro content check out our article: The life and times of Glaswegians in the 1980’s in 80 pictures
Or if you want to see some of the most fondly remembered venues of the 90s, read our article: 22 bars, restaurants, cafes and nightclubs that remind Glaswegians of the 90s
Many establishments have been lost to time, but you might be surprised to learn that some still operate under their original names. Join us as we explore 15 of Glasgow's finest pubs, clubs, and nightclubs from the 1980s, all recommended by our readers.