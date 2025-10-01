The 1980s were a challenging period for many in Glasgow as the city grappled with the impact of Thatcher’s Britain. Despite these struggles, Glaswegians still found ways to enjoy themselves.

Many older Glaswegians will recall diligently saving their money throughout the week to frequent the city's numerous respectable venues, or, for the more daring, trying their luck underage at less reputable establishments.

Many establishments have been lost to time, but you might be surprised to learn that some still operate under their original names. Join us as we explore 15 of Glasgow's finest pubs, clubs, and nightclubs from the 1980s, all recommended by our readers.

1 . Spaghetti Factory A favourite haunt of some of Glasgow's up and coming bands, The Spaghetti Factory can be seen here hosting one half of Strawberry Switchblade and Orange Juice. It's now Stravaigin, one of Glasgow's best loved restraurants. | Peter McArthur

2 . The Muscular Arms One of the city's more bizarre institutions in the city. Strange as it was unforgettable - complete with odd interior design like the statue pictured above - it was a superhero themed bar in the 70’s that also hosted mini Highland Games, spaghetti eating and potato crisps eating competitions. | National Library of Scotland

3 . Charlie Parker's Charlie Parker's in Royal Exchange Square - where Di Maggio's now sits - was a fashionable hangout, the sophisticated city centre bar ran by Ken McCulloch. | Supplied

4 . The Savoy Many of our readers have fond memories of the Savoy, one of Glasgow's oldest nightclubs, recalling their experiences at the shopping centre club in the 1980s. | Contributed