Glasgow is a city that’s always changing - that’s why today we wanted to look back and see just how much the city has changed in the last 130 years.

Featuring some of the best known streets and iconography we have here in Glasgow, these pictures will show you just how much our city has changed in nearly a century and a half.

1894 was a big year for Glasgow - a fledgling Celtic and Rangers were both established and industry on the River Clyde was in full swing. Glasgow Corporation (the old equivalent of Glasgow City Council) bought over the tram service from a private company in 1894, becoming the first British municipality to own and run its own public transport system.

Marion Gilchrist became the first woman to graduate from the University of Glasgow in 1894 and the first woman to qualify in medicine from a Scottish university - while later in the year the West Highland Railway is publicly opened to Fort William.

Take a look below as we travel back to Glasgow as it was in 1894.

1 . An image of the hard-working horses of the Glasgow Corporation Tramways. When municipal ownership of the trams started in 1894, the City owned over 3,000 horses. The last horse tram ran in 1902. An image of the hard-working horses of the Glasgow Corporation Tramways. When municipal ownership of the trams started in 1894, the City owned over 3,000 horses. The last horse tram ran in 1902.

2 . Wallace the fire dog A taxidermised Wallace the fire dog at his home in Greenock Fire Station Heritage Museum - Wallace joined the Glaswegian Fire Service back in 1894 and followed the fire fighters to help battle blazes across the city.

3 . Old Basin Tavern (Circa. 1890s) The Old Basin Tavern in Port Dundas, staff and locals pose outside.

4 . Old Partick Bridge The old Partick Bridge circa. 1894-95