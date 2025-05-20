Glasgow in 1895: 8 old pictures looking back at the life in Glasgow 130 years ago

Take a look back at Glasgow as it was 130 years ago as we explore 8 old pictures from the archive from 1895

The 1890s marked the final full decade of the Victorian era - it was a tumultuous era for Glasgow to be sure.

It established heavy industry on the River Clyde, and while many heads of industry would rise to riches - the need for workers brought a huge influx of workers to the city (primarily from the highlands and Ireland) who would live in slum conditions in newly established tenements across the city in areas like the Gorbals.

It was a time of huge expansion for Glasgow, as it saw many neighbouring districts swallowed up by the city of Glasgow - areas like Govan however would hold out as seperate from the city all the way up until 1912 however.

Major events that transpired in Glasgow in 1895 include:

  • The first ever Scottish cremation at the Scotland’s first ever crematorium, within Glasgow’s Western Necropolis.
  • The first ever publication of national newspaper, The Daily Record.
  • The Lighthouse (then offices for the herald) were designed in part by Charles Rennie Mackintosh.
  • The first ever car in Scotland was shipped for Glaswegian engineer George Johnston.

Take a look below as we explore 8 old pictures of Glasgow in 1895.

Browne's Dairy, with Mrs J Wemyss at the doorway

1. Browne's Dairy

Browne's Dairy, with Mrs J Wemyss at the doorway | Virtual Mitchell

A temporary bridge pictured at Jamaica Street around 1895.

2. Jamaica Street

A temporary bridge pictured at Jamaica Street around 1895. | Glasgow City Archives

circa 1895: The stone frontage of the Royal Infirmary in Glasgow. Photo by the London Stereoscopic Company.

3. Royal Infirmary

circa 1895: The stone frontage of the Royal Infirmary in Glasgow. Photo by the London Stereoscopic Company. | Getty Images

circa 1895: St Enoch Hotel in Glasgow, behind the railway station, opened in 1878.

4. St Enoch Hotel

circa 1895: St Enoch Hotel in Glasgow, behind the railway station, opened in 1878. | Getty Images

