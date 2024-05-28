3 . Slaters(1904)

Slaters was founded in 1904 by Samuel Slater, a Russian immigrant to Glasgow who began a tailoring business upon his arrival. It evolved through the years as his sons took over the business. It wasn’t until 1973 when a fire devastated the shop that son of Samuel, Ralph Slater opened up the business to retail, allowing the public of Glasgow to buy their very own tailored suit. (Pic: Slaters Menswear)