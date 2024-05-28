Today we’re travelling back to see Glasgow as it was in 1904 - 120 years ago - through 8 old pictures
1904 was a big year for Glasgow, particularly for the arts, on February 29 the Pavilion Theatre, opens as a music hall, the King Theatre would open later in the year on September 12. Charles Rennie Mackintosh also saw the completion of Hill House in Helensburgh.
The first West Highland White Terrier breed club was set up, and the Glasgow-registered cargo steamers Stromboli and Kathleen collide and sink at Garvel Point in Greenock.
Take a look below as we explore Glasgow in 1904.
1. High Street back street (Circa. 1904)
An old lane off the High Street - much of these old tenement buildings were demolished in the slum clearances by Glasgow Corporation back in the mid 20th century
2. Railway staff
Railway staff photograph at Glasgow Central Station in 1904.
3. Slaters(1904)
Slaters was founded in 1904 by Samuel Slater, a Russian immigrant to Glasgow who began a tailoring business upon his arrival. It evolved through the years as his sons took over the business. It wasn’t until 1973 when a fire devastated the shop that son of Samuel, Ralph Slater opened up the business to retail, allowing the public of Glasgow to buy their very own tailored suit. (Pic: Slaters Menswear)
4. Kelvin Brdige (1904)
Great Western Road and Kelvin Birdge in 1904
