Glasgow in 1925: 8 old pictures showing life in Glasgow 100 years ago

1 . Kelvingrove Bandstand (1925)

It was decided that the old Victorian style of bandstand in the park was too small and no longer suited to the more theatrical performances which were being staged there. In August 1923 a proposal was put to the Council to build a new ‘super bandstand’ with seating for 4,500 and standing room for another 15,000. Although this was rejected, a scheme to build what was to become the bandstand that we have today was approved. Construction of the bandstand began in 1924 and it was officially opened in May 1925. The first concert appears to have been Clydebank Burgh Brass Band on Sunday 17 May. | Glasgow Libraries