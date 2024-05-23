Glasgow in 1934 was very different to the city we know today in 2024 - that’s why we wanted to take a look back at some old pictures of the city to see just how much has changed in 90 years.

1934 was a big year for Glasgow and Scotland as a whole - the Queen Mary resumed construction after the Great Depression delayed building by two years, and it was subsequently launched a few months later, talk about a turnaround. The Scottish National Party was formed when the National Party of Scotland and the Scottish Party merged, and perhaps most importantly, the original Barrowland Ballroom is opened on the Gallowgate by the Barra Queen, Maggie McIver.

Artist and writer extraordinaire Alasdair Gray was also born in 1934 - who coincidentally saw his first ever film adaptation this year in Poor Things this year.

Take a look below as we travel back to Glasgow in 1934 through 8 old pictures.

1 . Loch Lomond 1934 Rowing boats lined up along the shore of Loch Lomond in Scotland. Two children are paddling in the loch just behind the boats.

2 . Clydesdale Electric advertisements at 2 Bridge Street in August 1934

3 . Union Street More electric adverts at 5 Union Street in the City Centre in October 1934.

4 . Bank front A man controls traffic outside a bank on Duke Street in August 1934.