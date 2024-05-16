Today we’re looking back in Glasgow as it was in 1954 - to see just how much the city has changed in 70 years.

The post-war years saw Glasgow change dramatically - more women were taking on industrial jobs traditionally held by men after their efforts on the home front during the Second World War, and even the way Glaswegians lived were beginning to change, as the first ever towers Moss Parks were built up in 1953.

1954 was a big year for Glasgow and the West of Scotland. Work had begun on the construction of the Ravenscraig Steelworks in North Lanarkshire, rationing from World War 2 had finally came to an end when meat was officially taken off the ration, Clyde F.C beat Celtic 1-0 in the replayed final of the Scottish Cup, and the RMS Saxonia is launched at John Brown & Company’s shipyard in Clydebank for the Cunard Line’s Canadian service.

Take a look below as we travel back to Glasgow in 1954 in 8 old pictures to see what life was like for Glaswegians 70 years ago.

1 . Bridgeton Cross submerged Bridgeton Cross, Glasgow, is inundated with floodwaters after torrential rains caused rivers to burst their banks.

2 . Glasgow Fair Fortnight The Aberdeen fun fair during the Glasgow Fair holiday in 1954. Photo: TSPL

3 . 547425_303441406408378_1134181606_n (1).jpg Photograph of The Sikorski Polish Club in 1954 in front of their building at Park Grove Terrace in Glasgow. Some of the ex Polish Soldiers and their families who founded the Society are photographed (Photo: The Sikorski Polish Club). Photo: The Sikorski Polish Club

4 . The Maggie film still American actor Paul Douglas (1907 - 1959) is persuaded to join in the local dancing by Fiona Clyne in the light-hearted comedy ‘The Maggie’, released in 1954 and filmed on location in and around Glasgow. The film centres around a top level American executive (Douglas) trying to operate in a tiny Scottish village. Alternatively titled ‘Highland Fling’ or ‘High and Dry’, the film was directed by Alexander Mackendrick for Ealing Studios.