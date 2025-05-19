Glasgow in 1955: 8 old pictures showing Glaswegian life 70 years ago

The fifties was a decade that was mainly focused on the recovery from World War Two with Glasgow being far from an attractive place with slum housing conditions being visible across the city.

Health remained poor in the city with Glasgow launching a mass X-ray campaign aimed at, and largely successful in, eradicating tuberculosis in the city with thirty-six mobile units being used, and in five weeks over 700,000 people were x-rayed. It wasn’t an easy decade to grow up in but those who did still look back on it with fondness.

It was a decade that saw the true birth of rock and roll with figures such as Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry and Buddy Holly becoming recognisable with the dawn of the Cold War and the crowning of Queen Elizabeth II.

Major events that transpired in Glasgow in 1955 include:

A huge weather event in February that saw snowstorms all across Scotland as well as Glasgow

American Baptist evangelist beginning a seven-week long mission at Kelvin Hall

The first ever live broadcast of the Scottish Cup Final takes place on television. Clyde F.C. drew 1-1 with Celtic - with the hoops winning the replay 1-0.

Cumbernauld is designated as a new town - seeing a lot of Glaswegians move to Lanarkshire.

Angus Young of AC/DC is born in Cranhill on March 31, 1955.

Here are eight old photographs of Glasgow in the 1955.

1 . Glasgow Central Station The Glasgow Central Station concourse in 1955 | Partick Camera Club

2 . Govan Cross (1955) Govan Cross pictured back in 1955. | Glasgow City Archives

3 . Pinkston Power Station Pinkston Power Station pictured in 1955. | Glasgow City Archives

4 . George Square Children playing at George Square on a Sunday morning in May 1955. | Glasgow City Archives