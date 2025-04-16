Glasgow in 1995: Old video and photos show Glasgow as it was 30 years ago

1995 was an amazing year to be a Glaswegian - there was so much to do and see in the city - it felt like Glasgow never slept. Nightlife was booming and bands were breaking out of the city and into the charts.

Now 30 years later we wanted to look back at the year in focus through some old pictures and and video from 1995 capturing street scenes in Glasgow.

Take a look below at some photos from the archive from Glasgow in 1995 - and take a look at the video at the top of this page for some local street scenes.

1 . The Grant Arms The Grant Arms on Argyle Street in 1995 | Flickr

2 . George Street George Street in April 1995 | bobbyblack51

3 . Street scene Beith Street in 1995 with the now demolished Clyde Port Authority granaries at Meadowside quay looming in the background | Flickr

4 . Bis Bis, group portait, Steven Clark, John Clark and Amanda Mackinnon pictured in 1995. The bands earliest release was on Glasgow's Chemikal Underground label which was run by The Delgados. | Getty Images