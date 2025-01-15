Glasgow in 2005: Looking back at how much our city has changed in 20 years

2005 may not seem like that long ago for most of us - but 2025 marks it as 20 years ago, which might be a little bit shocking.

Regardless - today we wanted to look back at Glasgow in 2005 and see just how much has changed, as well as picking out some landmark moments for the city and its people.

The very start of the year marked the introduction of the Violence Reduction Unit by Strathclyde Police trying to lessen all forms of violence in and around the city.

Later that year in April, the Gaelic Language (Scotland) Act was passed by the Scottish Parliament, the first piece of legislation in the UK to give formal recognition to the Scottish Gaelic language - leading to the establishment of Glasgow Gaelic School a year later.

In August, to the chagrin of many publicans, the Smoking, Health and Social Care (Scotland) Act 2005, gets royal assent, leading to the ban of smoking in enclosed public spaces.

Here’s some pictures to set the scene for Glasgow 20 years ago.

1 . Transport Museum A photograph of inside the old Transport Museum at Kelvin Hall in 2005. | Dominic Simpson

2 . Sauchiehall Street Sauchiehall Street in November 2005, photo by Raymond McCrae. | raymcrae via Flickr

3 . Gig night Band Uncle John & Whitelock perform at the Stereo Bar, now The 78, on Kelvinhaugh Street in August 2005. Photo by Stephen Robinson. | Stephen Stills

4 . City Centre Royal Exchange Square in August 2005, picture by Raymond McCrae | raymccrae