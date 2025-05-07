Glasgow in 2015: 8 pictures showing what Glasgow was like 10 years ago

Glasgow is a constantly evolving and changing city - even in just 10 years we can see just how much the city has changed.
That’s why today we wanted to look back at 8 old pictures of Glasgow in 2015 to see what life was like in the city a decade ago.
Some major events in Glasgow in 2015 were:
- City of Glasgow College, Riverside Campus, designed by Michael Laird Architects and Reiach and Hall Architects, opens to students.
- Medical services begin to transfer to the new Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on the site of the former Southern General Hospital at Govan, Glasgow.
- Graeme Macrae Burnet's novel His Bloody Project is published in Glasgow.
- Storm Abigail, a Winter snow storm, brought heavy snow to the city.
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.