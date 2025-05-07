Glasgow in 2015: 8 pictures showing what Glasgow was like 10 years ago

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 7th May 2025, 12:31 BST

Today we’re looking back at Glasgow as it was in 2015

Glasgow is a constantly evolving and changing city - even in just 10 years we can see just how much the city has changed.

That’s why today we wanted to look back at 8 old pictures of Glasgow in 2015 to see what life was like in the city a decade ago.

Some major events in Glasgow in 2015 were:

  • City of Glasgow College, Riverside Campus, designed by Michael Laird Architects and Reiach and Hall Architects, opens to students.
  • Medical services begin to transfer to the new Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on the site of the former Southern General Hospital at Govan, Glasgow.
  • Graeme Macrae Burnet's novel His Bloody Project is published in Glasgow.
  • Storm Abigail, a Winter snow storm, brought heavy snow to the city.
Virgil Van Dijk of Celtic celebrates scoring a goal with his team mates during the William Hill Scottish Cup Semi Final match between Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Celtic at Hamden Park on April 19, 2015

1. Virgil Van Dijk

Virgil Van Dijk of Celtic celebrates scoring a goal with his team mates during the William Hill Scottish Cup Semi Final match between Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Celtic at Hamden Park on April 19, 2015 | Getty Images

Members of the public use protective glasses to look into the sky at a partial solar eclipse on March 20, 2015 in Glasgow

2. Solar eclipse

Members of the public use protective glasses to look into the sky at a partial solar eclipse on March 20, 2015 in Glasgow Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

Taylor Swift performs at The SSE Hydro on June 23, 2015 in Glasgow

3. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift performs at The SSE Hydro on June 23, 2015 in Glasgow | Getty Images

The last remaining Red Road flats are demolished in a controlled explosion on October 11, 2015

4. Red Road Flats

The last remaining Red Road flats are demolished in a controlled explosion on October 11, 2015 | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Glasgow
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice