Glasgow in the 1960s: 15 pictures of what life was like growing up for Glaswegians in the sixties

Here’s our list of the 15 things every Glaswegian from the 60’s will remember!

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:23 BST

The sixties were a great time to be growing up in Glasgow as the city started to quickly change.

Whether you were a youngster playing down the back courts with your mates, a teenager waiting on his date at Boot’s Corner or an old timer that had a tear in your eye saying goodbye to Glasgow’s trams - Glasgow in the sixties was the place to be.

New buildings opened in the city, housing began to change and four young lads from Liverpool arrived on Renfield Street to play at the Odeon Theatre.

We wanted to celebrate the decade by putting together this list of recognisable features of Glasgow in the sixties.

An estimated 250,000 people took to the streets to bid farewell to Glasgow's last tram which rolled into the depot for the final time in September 1962.

1. Said goodbye to the trams

An estimated 250,000 people took to the streets to bid farewell to Glasgow’s last tram which rolled into the depot for the final time in September 1962.

Charing Cross was dramatically changed in the late sixties as work began on the M8 motorway.

2. Saw the M8 getting built

Charing Cross was dramatically changed in the late sixties as work began on the M8 motorway.

Glasgow Airport was officially opened in June 1966 by Queen Elizabeth II.

3. Remember the opening of Glasgow Airport

Glasgow Airport was officially opened in June 1966 by Queen Elizabeth II.

The Barras is a Glasgow institution that generations of Glaswegian's have flocked to for many years.

4. Went shopping at The Barras

The Barras is a Glasgow institution that generations of Glaswegian’s have flocked to for many years.

