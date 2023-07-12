Old Glasgow in Colour: 22 pictures from 1900-1980 showing what life was like in Glasgow - now in colour!
Here’s 22 pictures of Glasgow throughout the 20th century - now in colour!
Glasgow has always been a beautiful and vibrant city - although looking back at black & white pictures it can be hard to tell.
That’s why today we wanted to comb through some restored and found footage painstakingly colourised in real-time by amateur and professional film-fans and colourists.
From the radiant blonde sandstone that emits an ethemeral glow in the sun - to the deep red brick sandstone that imposes a sanguine ambience onto the streets of Glasgow, almost like a dark French wine.
You can check out the footage in full colour in real time here:
To see a range of different aspects of Glasgow life in colour in the late 20th century, click here for the KinoLibrary.
We also combed the archives for some early 20th century pictures in black and white, which we then colourised with the help of artificial intelligence - specifically using the services of HotPot.AI. Any images colourised by
Take a look below at our gallery of 22 images of Glasgow throughout the 20th century, restored to colour and presented in chronological order.