Glasgow in the eighties was a dire decade for many as the city struggled under Thatcher’s Britain - but that’s not to say the Glaswegians didn’t still have a good time.

Many Glaswegians of a certain vintage will remember saving up their pennies all week to get on it at these many fine establishments across the city, or chancing their luck underage at the doors of less-reputable venues.

While many are lost to time, you might be surprised to hear that a few are still operating under the same name.

So join us as we explore 13 of the very best pubs, clubs, and nightclubs of Glasgow in the 1980s.

1 . Tuxedo Princess There's nothing that screams '1980s' quite like a party ship with a revolving dancefloor called the Tuxedo Princess. The boat was anchored at Broomielaw for a few years during the late 80s and early 90s before it set sail and returned to Newcastle. Photo: Craig A Rodway\Flickr

2 . Spaghetti Factory The Spaghetti Factory put on some of the best upcoming bands in Glasgow before it became Stravaigin - another Glasgow institution loved for an entirely different reason. Pictured here is one half of Strawberry Switchblade with Orange Juice ahead of a gig. | Peter McArthur

3 . Charlie Parker's Charlie Parker's in Royal Exchange Square - where Di Maggio's now sits - was a fashionable hangout, the sophisticated city centre bar ran by Ken McCulloch. | Supplied

4 . Cleopatra's Cleopatra’s nightclub, better remembered as Clatty Pats for a time the place to be - or perhaps the place you didn’t want to be but invariably ended up at anyway. Photo: Scotsman