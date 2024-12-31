The countdown is on people. 2025 is nearly upon us, and for many Glaswegians it’s a time of massive celebrations - often starting the new year with a sore head.

Back in the day George Square used to host massive rancorous parties to bring in Hogmanay, and there was no bigger celebrations in the city than the New Year’s Eve parties in Glasgow in 1990 and 2000.

Thousands of people used to gather every year in Glasgow’s main city centre square to bring in the New Year together.

Sadly we’ve not seen a Hogmanay party in the city centre in over 10 years now, so we thought it was only right to look back at some of the best parties the city has ever seen.

1 . Hogmanay in Glasgow Martin Winter and Agnes Winter from Coventry claimed to be the last couple to get married in Glasgow in the 20th century. | Robert Perry

2 . Hogmanay in Glasgow Revellers in George Square in 2000 | Stephen Mansfield

3 . Hogmanay at George Sq A conga line in 1990. | Stephen Mansfield Photo: Stephen Mansfield