The countdown is on people. 2025 is nearly upon us, and for many Glaswegians it’s a time of massive celebrations - often starting the new year with a sore head.
Back in the day George Square used to host massive rancorous parties to bring in Hogmanay, and there was no bigger celebrations in the city than the New Year’s Eve parties in Glasgow in 1990 and 2000.
Thousands of people used to gather every year in Glasgow’s main city centre square to bring in the New Year together.
Sadly we’ve not seen a Hogmanay party in the city centre in over 10 years now, so we thought it was only right to look back at some of the best parties the city has ever seen.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.