Glasgow's Hogmanay Back in Time: Looking back at Glasgow's biggest new year's eve parties in 11 pictures

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Dec 2024, 10:38 BST
Updated 31st Dec 2024, 10:44 BST

Today we’re looking back at two of the biggest Hogmanay celebrations in Glasgow in 1990 and 2000 in 10 pictures

The countdown is on people. 2025 is nearly upon us, and for many Glaswegians it’s a time of massive celebrations - often starting the new year with a sore head.

Back in the day George Square used to host massive rancorous parties to bring in Hogmanay, and there was no bigger celebrations in the city than the New Year’s Eve parties in Glasgow in 1990 and 2000.

Thousands of people used to gather every year in Glasgow’s main city centre square to bring in the New Year together.

Sadly we’ve not seen a Hogmanay party in the city centre in over 10 years now, so we thought it was only right to look back at some of the best parties the city has ever seen.

Martin Winter and Agnes Winter from Coventry claimed to be the last couple to get married in Glasgow in the 20th century.

1. Hogmanay in Glasgow

Martin Winter and Agnes Winter from Coventry claimed to be the last couple to get married in Glasgow in the 20th century. | Robert Perry

Revellers in George Square in 2000

2. Hogmanay in Glasgow

Revellers in George Square in 2000 | Stephen Mansfield

A conga line in 1990.

3. Hogmanay at George Sq

A conga line in 1990. | Stephen Mansfield Photo: Stephen Mansfield

Millennium Celebrations in and around Glasgow's George Square in 2000.

4. Hogmanay in Glasgow

Millennium Celebrations in and around Glasgow's George Square in 2000. | Robert Perry Photo: Robert Perry

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowGeorge SquareNew YearPeople
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice