Glasgow's Lost History: 8 historical sites around Glasgow lost to time

Glasgow has a long storied history stretching back 850 years - in nearly a millennium there’s a lot of history in Glasgow that’s lost to time.
Today we wanted to document some of the best old buildings and historical sites around the city which have been lost to time - either due to neglect, planned demolitions, or a range of other factors.
There’s so much of Glasgow’s history we’ll never know, lost to the annals of time.
Take a look below as we explore just some of the lost historical sites that we know about around Glasgow.
1. Tait Tower
The Tait Tower, or the ‘Tower of Empire’, was a temporary structure in Glasgow for the Empire Exhibition back in 1938. It was constructed in just nine weeks using a steel framework and plating. The tower was dismantled in July 1939 after the exhibition closed. The foundations remain at Bellahouston Park. | Scotsman
2. Original University of Glasgow
The original University of Glasgow was based in on High Street, the cities oldest road. Pictured here are the professors at the Old College campus at University of Glasgow leave the High Street campus for the last time in 1870as they move to the West End Gilmorehill campus. | Contributed
3. Paddy's Market
Paddy’s Market was found on Shipbank Lane behind Glasgow’s High Court and the site still remains empty today as it is blocked off by a large steel fence. The name of the market originated from the large numbers of Irish immigrants who came to Scotland during the early 1800s which is when the market was established. It was a vital ifeline for many years for families in the city as a place to go that was affordable and had a real community spirit around it that remained popular until it was closed down. When Paddy’s Market was closed in May 2009 after Glasgow City Council acquired the site from Network Rail, an important part of the city’s life went with it. | Getty Images
4. Grand Hotel @ Charing Cross
Just west of Charing Cross Mansions was the Grand Hotel, a stunning Victorian edifice which provided the base for many a Glasgow wedding reception during its lifespan. Despite the best efforts of student activists and heritage campaigners, the Grand Hotel and hundreds of other widely-admired buildings were pulled down in the late ‘60s. Photo: TSPL