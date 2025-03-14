Glasgow's Lost History: 8 historical sites around Glasgow lost to time

3 . Paddy's Market

Paddy’s Market was found on Shipbank Lane behind Glasgow’s High Court and the site still remains empty today as it is blocked off by a large steel fence. The name of the market originated from the large numbers of Irish immigrants who came to Scotland during the early 1800s which is when the market was established. It was a vital ifeline for many years for families in the city as a place to go that was affordable and had a real community spirit around it that remained popular until it was closed down. When Paddy’s Market was closed in May 2009 after Glasgow City Council acquired the site from Network Rail, an important part of the city’s life went with it. | Getty Images