If you grow up in a Glasgow high flat - you'll know know just how much of a unique experience that was - today we wanted to catalogue the social history of tower living here in Glasgow.

The 60s were a transient time for Glasgow - as the city entered the dog days of its long-standing industrial heritage, accomodation saw a major upheaval as the Glasgow Corporation (now city council) sought to replace run-down tenements with more modern high-rise towers - a move that changed the face of the city.

60 years ago, housing in places like the Gorbals were classified as one of the worst slums in Europe. Overcrowding was standard in the tenements with many of the homes not having access to toilets or running water.

Tenements in the industrial areas of Glasgow were built quickly and cheaply in the 1840s - to provide housing for the booming population of lower-class heavy industry workers. The tenements housed about 40,000 people with up to eight family members sharing a single room, 30 residents sharing a toilet and 40 sharing a tap.

Take a look below as we explore the social history of the early days of living in Glasgow tower blocks in 20 pictures.

1 . Big things coming It was an exciting time for anyone to be alive in Glasgow - but as a child? The towers seemed so much larger than life.

2 . Growing Glasgow A man pulling a barra past tower blocks under construction in the Gorbals. The tenements which had formerly occupied the site were among the worst slums in Britain and there had been campaigns to redevelop the area for many years before work finally began in the late fifties.

3 . Beatlemania in the Gorbals Not even the Gorbals were safe from the widespread Beatles bug - two fans pose for a picture in the 60s.

4 . Old and new Gorbals If you moved into the towers when they were first built, you'll just how much of a transient time it was. Moving out of slum-condition tenements into the brand new swanky towers. (Photo by Albert McCabe/Express/Getty Images)