Many Glaswegians - wherever they’ve ended up now - will have fond memories of growing up in the scheme.

Today we wanted to try and share that magic by looking back and remembering what kids used to get up to long before the turn of the millennium in schemes around Glasgow.

Whether you grew up Sighthill, Drumchapel, Castlemilk, Easterhouse or anywhere else; growing up in a scheme brought with it a near universal experience. For most families the post-war era in which the schemes were built saw a massive period of industrial decline, as folk lost their jobs and families struggled to make do - kids always managed to still have a good time playing out with their pals.

Despite the challenges the community faced, there was always a real sense of togetherness. Neighbours were a lot closer together than they are nowadays as they were all in it together, facing the same challenges.

No matter if you grow in the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, or even 2000s - the feeling and experience of growing up in a scheme in Glasgow hasn’t changed all that much, at least at the heart of it all.

Take a look below as we explore what it was like to grow up in a Glasgow scheme through 8 old photographs.

1 . Kicking about and making do There wasn't much to do in the scheme, and for a lot of young folk you'd have to make do with what you've got. Hard times meant it was unlikely many kids had new toys to play with, so weans had to make their own fun with what they had (or whatever they could find. | Contributed

2 . Coming out to play? Long before the days of Xbox and Playstation, kids used to play in a thing called 'outside'. Back in the day your mammy would have to pull you back into the house, now she's dragging you out. | Getty Images

3 . Playing out the back For many kids that grew up in tenements, the background was their kingdom - enclosed by blocks of old flats, these private spaces shared by up to 80 or so families were run by the kids. You'd spend all day out here, and your mammy could fling you out pieces from the window - a privilege folk that grew up in a tower never knew. | Contributed

4 . Community There was a real sense of community and closeness in the scheme. Everyone knew everyone and everybody knew everybody's business. | Getty Images