Many Glaswegians - wherever they’ve ended up now - will have fond memories of growing up in the scheme.
Today we wanted to try and share that magic by looking back and remembering what kids used to get up to long before the turn of the millennium in schemes around Glasgow.
Whether you grew up Sighthill, Drumchapel, Castlemilk, Easterhouse or anywhere else; growing up in a scheme brought with it a near universal experience. For most families the post-war era in which the schemes were built saw a massive period of industrial decline, as folk lost their jobs and families struggled to make do - kids always managed to still have a good time playing out with their pals.
Despite the challenges the community faced, there was always a real sense of togetherness. Neighbours were a lot closer together than they are nowadays as they were all in it together, facing the same challenges.
No matter if you grow in the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, or even 2000s - the feeling and experience of growing up in a scheme in Glasgow hasn’t changed all that much, at least at the heart of it all.
Take a look below as we explore what it was like to grow up in a Glasgow scheme through 8 old photographs.
