The River Clyde used to be host to over a dozen islands - all of which were lost during the industrialisation of the city

Hundreds of years ago the River Clyde was pretty shallow in Glasgow. Shallow enough that you could cross it on foot at low tide in the city.

This was generations before the tobacco merchants got involved in the transatlantic trade that would bring wealth to the city, and hundreds of years prior to the days of heavy industry and shipbuilding on the Clyde.

Yes before all that the Clyde was mainly used for fishing, Glasgow was a religious centre long before it was a trade hub, when the only real industry Glasgow and the surrounding towns like Partick and Govan had were weaving and fishing.

Up until the late 17th century, it was recorded that the River Clyde was less than 15 inches deep at low tide, and around 1.2 metres at high tide.

Seeing the success of other trade port cities in the UK, the upper class of Glasgow decided it was time. They had to expand the River Clyde.

It was scoured, straightened and even rerouted in places in 1759. Nearly 100 years later in 1830, the depth had quadrupled to 4.6 metres, and then 6.7 metres in 1871. Just like that, Glasgow was an industrial, trading city.

Prior to these works, the water in the River Clyde was remarkably clean - and it also hosted to at least eight islands around the Glasgow area of the River Clyde. These short shallow islands could be found from Glasgow Green.

Old maps of Scotland, such as Dutch cartographer John Blaeu’s map in 1654, which shows at least seven islands around Govan. The old Scots name for the small isles were ‘inches’ - like Water Inch, Buck Inch, King’s Inch, Bad Inch, and most interestingly, Whyte Inch.

Whyte Inch (or Whiteinch as its known now) was a popular crossing point of the Clyde for generations, there were even stepping stones you could use to cross.

The most prominent island in the River Clyde was likely down by Victoria Bridge. It was tiny, but it was right in the middle of town. You can see the island in a painting in Kelvingrove, Van Der Hoten’s ‘Stockwell Bridge’ paints a scene of the city in 1838, showcasing the island prominently.

A painting titled Stockwell Bridge by Van Der Houten depicts a busy scene upon the River Clyde. It clearly depicts an island visible in the centre foreground of the painting, many of which were dotted across the city prior to our industrialisation. | Contributed

There is further historical evidence of old islands as far back as the 16th century, all of which were subsequently lost one after the other while rerouting, deepening and straightening works were completed on the Clyde.

There could have been well over a dozen islands dotted across the River Clyde before we took nature into our own hands.