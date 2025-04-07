History of Trongate: 8 old pictures of Trongate telling the history of Glasgow

Trongate is one of the oldest areas in Glasgow, a place where Glaswegians have worked and lived for 850 years.

As Glasgow celebrates its 850th anniversary as a city, we wanted to look back at some of the oldest areas in Glasgow and explore their history.

Trongate Street was at first known as Saint Thanew’s Gate, but the name was changed on the introduction of the Tron weighing establishment on the original Glasgow tolbooth and administrative centre.

It was one of the major ‘gates’ of Glasgow - one of many entrances to Glasgow in the medieval era. The gates were under the charge of dedicated keepers and during times of danger - be it militarily or in the case of diseases when the city had to quarantine - were closed at night.

Take a look below at some old pictures from the archive of Trongate over the years.

1 . A view of Trongate (1914) A busy day on Trongate | Glasgow City Archives

2 . Trongate Trongate in the 1890s | Contributed

3 . The Rabbie Burns (1938) The Rabbie Burns on 121-189 Trongate. | Virtual Mitchell

4 . Trongate April 1935: A view of the Trongate in April 1935 with the clock tower still standing. | Getty Images