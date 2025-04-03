You won’t find much better service in Scotland than Glaswegian hospitality, but just how did Glasgow’s unique hospitality scene come about? That’s something we hope to find out today by looking at 15 landmark Glasgow restaurants that were definite milestones in defining the modern Glasgow hospitality scene.

The Glasgow hospitality scene didn’t just pop up over night, it was built up over the last 150 years or so - expanded upon and developed by each subsequent opening. Whether it was a restaurant that was open for just a few years in the 60s, 70s, 80s or 90s, or a restaurant with a history dating back to 1870 - each and every new opening tries to bring something new to the scene, to varying success.

Glasgow hospitality is unique compared to the rest of the country, and even England, Wales and Ireland too. Expect some of the friendliest quickest service you can find coupled with some of the most talented Scottish chefs running kitchens at peak efficiency.

Glasgow restaurants are some of the finest in the country, with international flavours combined with Scotland’s best produce. Over the last few decades the city’s reputation has grown as a food and drink destination with a strong independent restaurant scene. This all culminated earlier this year with the Michelin Guide hosting their awards ceremony for 2025 at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

Given Glasgow is such a multi-cultural city, you can expect a wide range of different cuisines from all over the globe to be sold in restaurants in our fair city - whether you want Nepalese, Ethiopian, Spanish, Italian or Indian; Glasgow caters for all palettes. A fact many outsiders might consider surprising given the stereotypical idea of the Glaswegian diet is deep fried pizza and crisps.

That’s why today we’re looking back at Glasgow’s hospitality history, documenting those restaurants that changed Glaswegian hospitality forever.

1 . Rogano Rogano may be Glasgow's most famous restaurant from times past. Nowadays Six by Nico would take that title - but when Rogano first opened in 1935, there was nothing else like it. Absolute stunning Art-Deco interiors inspired by the cruise liners built on the Clyde right here in Glasgow, it was something to be proud of. The restaurant has been shut since the pandemic due to flooding damage, and now it hangs in limbo, unclear if or when it will ever open again. | Rogano

2 . Ox and Finch Ox and Finch brought a relaxed London-style hospitality dining experience to Glasgow. It really shook up the scene when it came to Finnieston in 2014. This success was followed by Ka Pao in 2019, and most recently Margo in 2024, which has saw huge success and is a perfection of the experience Scoop restaurant group first presented 11 years ago. | Ox and Finch

3 . Six by Nico Six by Nico set out to democratise tasting menus and fine dining when they first opened in 2017. They saw a meteoric rise thanks to their affordable prices, and constantly rotating menu. You can now find a Six by Nico in nearly every major UK city, with a restaurant set to open in Dubai soon as well. | Six by Nico

4 . The Gannet The Gannet was one of the first restaurants to see a new vision for Finnieston when it first opened in 2013. Now the West End neighbourhood is one of the most fashionable places in Glasgow with a buzzing hospitality scene, thanks in no small part to the innovative menu that drew in folks from all over. | PT