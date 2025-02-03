While the Mackintosh may just be another upmarket jacket by today’s standards, when it was first invented here in Glasgow it changed the world of fashion and had a huge impact on many industries

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Getting caught in the rain may be one of the worst feelings in the world - a sentiment I’m sure many Glaswegians can agree with.

Whether you’re at work, out on the town, or making your way home - a sudden downpour is sure to put a dampener on any day. Given how often we get soaked in Glasgow, it only makes sense that the worlds first waterproof jacket was invented right here in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Introducing the Mackintosh, now a world-renowned brand, though many people don’t know of its Glaswegian origins - perhaps assuming its an old posh English brand like Burberry.

It all began with one Charles Macintosh (not to be confused with the other artist and architect from Glaswegian history: Charles Rennie Mackintosh).

An illustration of one of the early Mackintosh rain coar | Contributed

Charles Macintosh was born into a family of Glaswegian nobility and high society in 1766 - his great great grandfather was John Anderson of Douhill, Lord Provost of Glasgow.

He spent his youth employed as a clerk - but always enjoyed the study of science in his spare time. Rather than devote his life to clerkship, he instead opted to study under Joseph Black reading Chemistry at the University of Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was here he learned the tricks of the trade, showing a particular interest in naphtha - a liquid-hydrocarbon mixture that is made from oil - that is a crucial component of modern plastics.

He spent decades dabbling in Chemistry following his education - in that time he had already created several different processes - but by 1823, he was ready to patent his magnum opus.

Charles Macintosh | Contributed

With this new patented process, he created the first ever fully waterproof process. A waterproof rubberised fabric created by cementing two clothes together with natural rubber made soluble by naphtha.

This material was flexible enough to be wearable yet entirely resistant to wet conditions. Thus, the Mackintosh raincoat was born.

It wasn’t long before it became an international success - in both the industrial and commercial market.