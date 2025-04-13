East Kilbride was the first new town to be designated in Scotland with the status being confirmed on May, 6 1947.

The building of new houses began in 1948, with there being an incredible 8,000 housing applications received by 1950 which would signal a remarkable move of population and industry to the area.

By 1952, Rolls Royce and Hayward Tyler had moved into the town with Rolls Royce opening the following year. More housing milestones continued to be completed with the first phase of the town centre being officially opened by Prime Minister Harold Macmillan in 1959.

The town continued to grow from strength to strength throughout the sixties and seventies as homes and infrastructure continued to be built to accommodate 75,000 people.

Many famous Scottish faces also hail from the town such as Roddy Frame, Ally McCoist, Lorraine Kelly and brothers Jim and William Reid of the Jesus and Mary Chain .

Here is a look at the changing face of East Kilbride over the past 70 years and how the town has changed.

Pictures kindly reproduced from the East Kilbride Development Corporation, courtesy of South Lanarkshire Council

1 . Dolan Baths An exterior image of the The Dolan Baths which was designed by Alexander Buchanan Campbell and named after former Lord Provost Sir Patrick Dollan. The building was opened in 1968 as Scotland's first 50-metre swimming pool. | East Kilbride Development Corporation, courtesy of South Lanarkshire Council

2 . The Village An aerial view of East Kilbride Village in the 1930s. | East Kilbride Development Corporation, courtesy of South Lanarkshire Council

3 . Town centre site The East Kilbride town centre site pictured on 18 November 1971. In the same year, East Kilbride was declared Britain's most successful new town by Town and Country Planning Association. | East Kilbride Development Corporation, courtesy of South Lanarkshire Council