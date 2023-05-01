Register
In Pictures: Glasgow’s Buchanan Street through the years and how much it has changed

Here’s a look back at Buchanan Street over the decades

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 1st May 2023, 15:12 BST

Many Glaswegian’s and tourists have walked up Glasgow’s busy shopping street with a number of changes haven take place over the years.

There’s still a number of shops which you can pop into or even grab a coffee from with more changes likely to take place at the top of the street as Buchanan Galleries is set to get demolished.

Take a trip down memory lane and have a look back at the heart of the city’s style mile.

A view up Buchanan Street from St Enoch station in 1960.

A view up Buchanan Street from St Enoch station in 1960. Photo: TSPL

The Christmas lights on show in Buchanan Street back in 1961.

The Christmas lights on show in Buchanan Street back in 1961. Photo: TSPL

The NAAFI building was home to the Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes Club. It also had offices and shops.It was to be transformed into a Stakis casino.

The NAAFI building was home to the Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes Club. It also had offices and shops.It was to be transformed into a Stakis casino. Photo: TSPL

A look up Buchanan Street in 1977 with the street becoming completely pedestrianised in 1978.

A look up Buchanan Street in 1977 with the street becoming completely pedestrianised in 1978. Photo: TSPL

