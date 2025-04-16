Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The progression in the way we use the city centre is brought into stark focus by the changing fortunes of Sauchiehall Street. Alongside Argyle Street and Buchanan Street, this has traditionally been one of the main retail destinations in the city centre, populated by shops and venues that are firmly rooted in the city’s memory. Recently we asked our readers about Glasgow shops they miss the most.

There are plans to remain and rebuild Sauchiehall Street with a new sense of purpose. Road improvements are ongoing, the long timeframe for building the new look Avenue heaping further pressure on established businesses.

We visited a particularly weary section of the street, where the Art School fires still cast a shadow and where the ABC building was recently removed. We asked Glaswegians to share their thoughts on the changes they have seen.

“When I was a boy, this was one of the main shopping thoroughfares in Glasgow. The shops were all high quality and people made their way from all over Glasgow and even from England to come here and go shopping.

“Sauchiehall Street used to be brilliant. It used to be full of shops, all different kinds of shops. It was buzzing on a Saturday afternoon. It would just be a throng of people with their shopping bags, and it's so disappointing to see. It's no longer like that. It used to be bustling all the time.

“Today, it's a disgrace. It's had a couple of unfortunate fires and store closures, but no attempt has been made by the council to encourage those to be reoccupied.

“So Marks and Spencer's, BHS and Watt Brothers are three stores that brought in the most footfall to Sauchiehall Street. They brought in hundreds of people every day, and all three of them are now lying empty.

“Watt Brothers, the big shop down here, just on the right hand side, which was a great place for your Christmas shopping. It was such a popular shop.

“Eight, nine years ago. Gradually shops started to close. They weren't getting replaced with other shops, they were just getting boarded up.

“I think retail is very important. I'd like to see more shops. I'd like to see more things that are a destination for people that would actually pull people into the city to be part of what's happening in Sauchiehall Street.

“It's undergoing a tremendous change, not always for the better, sadly.”