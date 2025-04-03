Forgotten Glasgow Shops: 11 Glasgow shops lost to time that Glaswegians miss most

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 15:02 BST

We asked Glaswegians which shops they miss most here in Glasgow - here are their answers

Glasgow is famed for its shopping streets with the likes of Sauchiehall Street, Buchanan Street and Argyle Street being instantly recognisable to any generation of Glaswegian.

We've taken a look back through the archive at some of shops which once occupied premises on these streets that no longer exist with many of the buildings having also been demolished.

Although these shops might be gone, a certain generation of Glaswegians will forever have their own fond memories of them.

We asked out audience of GlasgowWorld readers which shops they miss most from Glasgow’s past, here are 11 of the most common responses.

Borders Books on Buchanan Street was Scotland's biggest and best bookshop between 1998 and 2009.

1. Borders Books

Borders Books on Buchanan Street was Scotland's biggest and best bookshop between 1998 and 2009. | University of Glasgow

Based where the empty Debenhams is now, Lewis's was a behemoth of a department store prior to the introduction of the St Enochs Centre. It had seven floors with around 1400 staff.

2. Lewis's

Based where the empty Debenhams is now, Lewis's was a behemoth of a department store prior to the introduction of the St Enochs Centre. It had seven floors with around 1400 staff. | Contributed Photo: TSPL

Weekend shopping included picking up records or posters from Flip and the Virgin Megastore then visiting Flip for some vintage clothes for strutting about town.

3. Flip

Weekend shopping included picking up records or posters from Flip and the Virgin Megastore then visiting Flip for some vintage clothes for strutting about town. | Social

For a time Pettigrew and Stephens was the largest department store in Scotland. Based on Bath Street, the business was established in 1888 and closed its doors for the final time in 1974.

4. Pettigrew and Stephens

For a time Pettigrew and Stephens was the largest department store in Scotland. Based on Bath Street, the business was established in 1888 and closed its doors for the final time in 1974. | Glasgow City Archives

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowBuchanan StreetMemories
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice