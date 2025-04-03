Forgotten Glasgow Shops: 11 Glasgow shops lost to time that Glaswegians miss most

Glasgow is famed for its shopping streets with the likes of Sauchiehall Street , Buchanan Street and Argyle Street being instantly recognisable to any generation of Glaswegian .

We've taken a look back through the archive at some of shops which once occupied premises on these streets that no longer exist with many of the buildings having also been demolished.

Although these shops might be gone, a certain generation of Glaswegians will forever have their own fond memories of them.

We asked out audience of GlasgowWorld readers which shops they miss most from Glasgow’s past, here are 11 of the most common responses.

1 . Borders Books Borders Books on Buchanan Street was Scotland's biggest and best bookshop between 1998 and 2009. | University of Glasgow

2 . Lewis's Based where the empty Debenhams is now, Lewis's was a behemoth of a department store prior to the introduction of the St Enochs Centre. It had seven floors with around 1400 staff. | Contributed Photo: TSPL

3 . Flip Weekend shopping included picking up records or posters from Flip and the Virgin Megastore then visiting Flip for some vintage clothes for strutting about town. | Social