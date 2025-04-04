Millport on the Isle of Great Cumbrae is a proud town known all across Scotland - for many Glaswegians the township off the West coast will bring to mind many fond memories - but it has a much bigger and prouder heritage and history beyond just tourism.

Whether it was for the Glasgow Fair or the Summer holidays, for generations Glaswegians and folks from the West of Scotland would flock in droves to the town and further isle to enjoy the sun amidst the stunning beachside scenery.

The history of Cumbrae dates all the way back to the medieval era at the latest, as the name itself comes from the Gaelic: Cumaradh, meaning ‘place of the Cymric people’, likely due to the inhabitants hailing from the Kingdom of Strathclyde.

Millport saw massive development during the merchant and industrial era of the West of Scotland, where it become a stopping point and strategic base for customs, shipbuilding, and cargo. Like Glasgow, it saw massive growth during the Victorian era, where the isle saw a massive boom in population, property, and amenities. For that reason, much of the architecture you’ll see on Great Cumbrae today is Victorian.

It’s also home to the smallest cathedral in the world, the Cathedral of the Isles, completed in 1851 it houses only 100 people at any given time.

All images are courtesy of North Ayrshire heritage trails - for more old pictures from the archive, history, and more of North Ayrshire, make sure to check out their website.

1 . Millport Harbour Millport Harbour in the 1950s with taxis and horse carriage ready to take visitors round the island. | North Ayrshire Heritage

2 . Cathedral of the Isles Millport, Cathedral of the Isles | North Ayrshire Heritage

3 . The Garrison The Garrison, Isle of Cumbrae | North Ayrshire Heritage

4 . Crocodile Rock and Little Cumbrae Crocodile Rock with Little Cumbrae in the background | North Ayrshire Heritage Trails