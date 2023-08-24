Motherwell back in time: Steel town’s heritage in 26 pictures
Motherwell has a rich heritage - we wanted to explore that today in 26 pictures
Motherwell - a name that’s known far beyond the realms of North Lanarkshire and Scotland.
A first division football team, an industrial heritage as strong as the steel they forged, and some of the best patter you’ll find outside of Glasgow - what more could you ask for from a North Lanarkshire town?
There’s a certain pride that comes with growing up in Motherwell - one that is far removed from the identity politics of Celtic/Rangers and the post-code wars of the 2000’s - people are proud to come from Motherwell.
We gathered these pictures of old Motherwell to look back at life in the North Lanarkshire town from the 1900’s right through to the 1980’s.