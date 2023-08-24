Motherwell has a rich heritage - we wanted to explore that today in 26 pictures

Motherwell - a name that’s known far beyond the realms of North Lanarkshire and Scotland.

A first division football team, an industrial heritage as strong as the steel they forged, and some of the best patter you’ll find outside of Glasgow - what more could you ask for from a North Lanarkshire town?

There’s a certain pride that comes with growing up in Motherwell - one that is far removed from the identity politics of Celtic/Rangers and the post-code wars of the 2000’s - people are proud to come from Motherwell.

We gathered these pictures of old Motherwell to look back at life in the North Lanarkshire town from the 1900’s right through to the 1980’s.

1 . Merry Street (circa. 1960~) Merry Street in Motherwell - the road looks bereft without long-standing Chinese buffet, the Hup Lee , which would arise on the left side of the road decades after this picture was taken.

2 . Calder Park (circa. 1960~) Just from Merry Street, we have Calder Park, through which the South Calder Water flows, the play park is still in the same space today, albeit it looks a bit different nowadays.

3 . A view of Flemington A view of an overcast afternoon in Flemington before the towers were erected

4 . A post-card from Flemington Flemington looks incredibly different today - it’s almost unrecognisable! This old postcard depicts a scheme on the verge of great change as the towers of Muirhouse would soon be built to house the burgeoning population of Motherwell and Wishaw.