Motherwell retro: 12 pictures from the archive of old Motherwell

Motherwell - a name that’s known far beyond the realms of North Lanarkshire and Scotland.
A Scottish Premiership football team, an industrial heritage as strong as the steel they forged, and some of the best patter you’ll find outside of Glasgow - what more could you ask for from a town?
There’s a certain pride that comes with growing up in Motherwell - one that is far removed from the identity politics of Celtic/Rangers and the postcode wars of the 2000’s - people are proud to come from Motherwell.
We gathered these pictures of old Motherwell to look back at life in the North Lanarkshire town from the 20th century.
1. The train derailment of 1986 at Motherwell Train Station
The train derailment of 1986 at Motherwell Train Station | Contributed
2. Mounted Police at the Ravenscraig (1984)
Police were called to quell the strikes at Ravenscraig - a long-running issue throughout the 80’s as local coal workers would picket the gates and later workers would fight to keep the steelworks open. | Contributed
3. Brandon Parade
An early version of Brandon Parade - with a view of Brandon Tower in the backgrounds. | CultureNL
4. Brandon Parade
Brandon Parade when it was still new - an outdoor shopping centre was seen as very glitzy and European. | Contributed
