Motherwell retro: 12 pictures from the archive of old Motherwell

Motherwell - a name that’s known far beyond the realms of North Lanarkshire and Scotland.

A Scottish Premiership football team, an industrial heritage as strong as the steel they forged, and some of the best patter you’ll find outside of Glasgow - what more could you ask for from a town?

There’s a certain pride that comes with growing up in Motherwell - one that is far removed from the identity politics of Celtic/Rangers and the postcode wars of the 2000’s - people are proud to come from Motherwell.

We gathered these pictures of old Motherwell to look back at life in the North Lanarkshire town from the 20th century.

1 . The train derailment of 1986 at Motherwell Train Station The train derailment of 1986 at Motherwell Train Station | Contributed

2 . Mounted Police at the Ravenscraig (1984) Police were called to quell the strikes at Ravenscraig - a long-running issue throughout the 80’s as local coal workers would picket the gates and later workers would fight to keep the steelworks open. | Contributed

3 . Brandon Parade An early version of Brandon Parade - with a view of Brandon Tower in the backgrounds. | CultureNL