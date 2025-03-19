Long before the days of iPads, streaming services, and general child-distracting technology many Glaswegians would spend time singing to their children - either just to keep them entertained or to get them to sleep.

These rhymes and limericks most of the time weren’t learned through books or TV shows or the like, but passed down from parent to child generation after generation. Kids in Glasgow loved some of these rhymes so much that they would sing them to themselves or friends when they were out to play.

Much like playground games, a lot of the origins of these rhymes are sketchy at best - while we know the origins of some that were pressed into records like the Jeely Piece Song - most of them seem to have just came from the general Glaswegian social consciousness.

Take a walk down memory lane as we recall 8 old Glasgow nursery rhymes that every Glaswegian should remember.

1 . Wee Willie Winkie "Wee Willie Winkie rins through the toun Up stairs and doon stairs in his nicht-goun, Tirling at the window, crying at the lock, ‘Are the weans in their bed, for it’s now ten o’clock?’" | TSPL Photo: Stan Warburton

2 . Jeely Piece Song "I'm a skyscraper wean, I live on the nineteenth flair, But I'm no gaun oot to play any mair, Since we moved to oor new hoose, I'm wasting away, 'Cause I'm getting one less meal every day. O ye cannae fling pieces oot a twenty-story flat, Seven-hundred hungry weans will testify tae that, If it's butter, cheese or jeely, if the breid is plain or pan, The odds against it reaching earth are ninety-nine tae wan." | University of Glasgow

3 . Ally, Bally (Coulters Candy) "Ally bally, ally bally bee, Sittin' on yer mammy's knee, Greetin' for a wee bawbee, Tae buy some Coulter's candy. Poor wee Jeanie's gettin' awfy thin, A rickle o' banes covered ower wi' skin, Noo she's gettin' a wee double chin, Wi' sookin' Coulter's Candy." | Contributed

4 . Three Craws Three Craws, sitting on a wall - tells the story of some sad old crows that can't fly, eat, or even craw. A sad state of affairs for such an upbeat sounding limerick. | Scottish Storytelling Centre