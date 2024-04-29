Long before the days of sugar taxes and draconian sweetie control legislature, Glasgow was a veritable playground of all the best teeth-decaying sweets the United Kingdom had to offer.

Walking into the tuck shop after school was like walking into an Egyptian bazaar - with the rich multi-coloured boiled gems, jars filled with luminescent rainbows of sweeties -whether they be hard, soft, or somewhere in between - and hidden treasures dotted all over the store.

Forget thinking about your subjects at school, or what you wanted to be when you grew up, the hardest decision any young Glaswegian had to make is what type of sweetie they wanted - the choice for a bairn in a sweetie shop seemed unending.

Soor Plooms, Kola Cubes, Chocolate Bananas... how could one small human possible decide? Whatever your choice, the feeling of opening that wee paper bag and popping your chosen sweetie into your gub had to be one of the best feelings of childhood.

Hours would be spent in school thinking of how to convince your parents (or better yet granny or grandad) to take you into the tuck shop after school.

Here is a selection of some of the best sweets you’ll remember if you grew up in Glasgow.

1 . Oddfellows Oddfellows were certainly an odd sweetie - most of the Glasgow oddfellow’s of the 20th century came from King’s Sweet factory in Wishaw.

2 . Soor Plooms Soor Plooms were a playtime favourite of yours truly - the boiled green sweets certainly were sour. Popping more than one in your mouth at a time was sure to see your cheeks sucked between your teeth. (Pic: Soor Plooms)

3 . Bandit The Bandit biscuit was a chocolate covered wafer produced by the Hillington bakers, Macdonald & Sons, similar in essence to a Penguin - they were much different in style. These biscuits were for the bad boys, the Dennis the Menace type characters.