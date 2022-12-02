Bamboo turns 20 this weekend! For two decades, generations of clubbers have flooded the basement club on West Regent Street - so we put together some pictures from their early years to celebrate.

Two decades on and Bamboo on Glasgow’s West Regent Street is still being flooded with clubbers each week. The popular nightclub which opened its doors in 2002 is inviting revelers past and present to celebrate their 20thanniversary with them this weekend. Originally opening as a lounge and club where guests could enjoy food and drinks in the day and a clubbing experience at night.

The basement venue evolved over time and underwent a transformation which saw them create three club rooms, providing visitors with more dance space. Now 20 years on, the nightclub has undergone more improvements, with two of their three rooms having just had a full refurbishment, Bamboo is getting geared up for another 20 years in the business.

Brian Richards, owner of Bamboo and Bunker, said; “There are few clubs in the UK who can boast of a 20 year legacy, and we’re proud to have achieved that. We’ve endured many challenges during that time, not least the last couple of years, and we’re grateful to still be among the first choices for clubbers in the city.

“I do have to tip my hat however to Mark Goldinger, a Glasgow stalwart of the nightclub scene for making it all possible, and who tragically passed away half way through our tenure. It’s a testament to the club and everyone who works there, past and present that we get to celebrate such a milestone for the city”

“Bamboo is a staple destination in the student clubbing scene and we are grateful to those who have visited us over the years.

“It’s not often a venue can continue to stay relevant two decades on and to see Bamboo thriving and entering a new era in its development is amazing, with phase one of our refit complete along with a rebrand and the next phase due to start in 2023, it’s really exciting to see”.

Bamboo will be celebrating their birthday this weekend and will be hosting an extra special Hogmanay party in honor of their 20thanniversary at the end of the month. To purchase tickets visit their website.

Without further adieu - here’s 12 pictures from Bamboo taken from 2002 to 2006.

Undefined: gallery