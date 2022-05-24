Remembering when Challenge Anneka visited Glasgow in the 90s

As the classic TV show is set to return, we take a look back at an episode which featured a challenge from kids in Easterhouse.

After 30 years, Challenge Annekais set to return to TV screens as Anneka Rice gears up to take on a new four-part series for Channel 5.

The TV presenter and broadcaster, now 63, will once again don her iconic lycra jumpsuit in a bid to complete charitable projects on a tight budget and even tighter timeline.

As we wait for the new series, we’ve taken a look back at an episode that was filmed in locations in Scotland including Glasgow.

In 1992 Anneka iwas challenged by the St George's and St Peter's Community Association in Easterhouse to renovate a derelict area of the Greycraigs Outdoor Centre in Millport into a multi-purpose games hall. Children from Easterhouse had been able to go on holiday to an adjacent accommodation block but this was at risk if the derelict building wasn’t made safe.

Also as part of the challenge, Rice had to transport children from Easterhouse to Millport for a cycling rally, via three Strathclyde buses.

The children also visted Ibrox stadium where the groundsman showed them how to mark out a football pitch - and practise their goal scoring.

What is Challenge Anneka?

Challenge Annekawas a reality TV show that aired on BBC1 from September 1989 to October 1995, hosted by Rice.

The show was devised by Rice and saw the presenter tasked with the challenge of accomplishing something within a certain time period, usually a few days, with the challenge itself generally always a charitable project of some kind.

Rice would have no prior knowledge of whatever task she was meant to complete, and would have to complete the challenge by persuading people, businesses and companies to donate their time and contributions for free.