Britain love biscuits - so much so that Glasgow’s own Penguin held a Royal Warrant from Queen Elizabeth II - far from their humble beginnings in Hillington.

Penguin biscuits have become somewhat of a British icon over the last century or so, but their beginnings started a lot closer to home than you might think.

The chocolate biscuits are remembered for their adverts - p-p-p-pick up a penguin! - and the usually awful jokes on the backs of the wrappers, case in point:

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘How does a Penguin build its house? Igloos it together’

Penguins were made independently at a factory in Hillington for over 30 years, beginning when Macdonald Biscuits opened in Glasgow in 1928 and started producing the Penguin in 1932.

MacDonald and Sons biscuit factory Hillington near Glasgow

By the time United Biscuits (the producers of McVitie’s) took over the Macdonald & Sons biscuit company in 1965, it was worth £2.8m and held almost 20% of British chocolate biscuit export.

Penguins, alongside the likes of Digestives, Jaffa cakes, Rich tea, and Hob nobs, were deemed so important to the upkeep of Britain that, under United Biscuits, they held a Royal Warrant from Queen Elizabeth II.

Two years after the acquisition of Macdonald & Sons by United Biscuits, the factory at North Macdonald was closed.

The Mcfarlane Laing McVities at Tollcross in Glasgow took over production and was doubled in size, costing around £2.3m in 1969 and increasing the labour force from 250 to 1350.

Back in October of 1996, Penguin biscuits found themselves the subject of a court case between Asda and United Biscuits.

Puffin vs Penguin - Puffin being Asda’s supermarket equivalent of a Penguin - is a case that echoes the modern Colin vs Cuthbert the caterpillar trademark controversy.

In March 1997, the court ruled in favour of United Biscuits regarding passing off, but found that Asda had not infringed the Penguin trademark.

United Biscuits landed in hot water in 2007 when they were criticised for using trans fatty acids in the cream filling of Penguins.

By December 2007, United Biscuits began to advertise the absence of trans fats from Penguins after removing the ingredient from the product line.

Jumping forward to today, Glasgow’s long biscuit making history is over - with the closure of the Tollcross factory last year in 2021 and the loss of around 500 jobs.

Labour MSP, Paul Sweeney, said at the time: “This news will come as a body blow for the workforce at McVitie’s,”

“The proposal would have seen manufacturing continue in the East End, ensuring continued employment in a community that has borne the brunt of austerity.