Renfrewshire Buildings: 8 of the most historic buildings in Renfrewshire

This is the history of Renfrewshire as told through the story of 8 historic buildings.
Paisley is often referred to as the ‘town that thread built’ - but that’s hardly the case, the only people that could have spun that thread were the good people of the town, some of the hardest working industrialists Scotland has known.
Renfrewshire as a whole was built off the weaving industry, and many of the buildings that were used in the past are still standing today. There were so many mills in Paisley, that the shawls bearing the ‘Persian boteh’ would begin to be known as the ‘Paisley pattern’ due to how much of it was manufactured in Paisley.
Take a look back at the history of Renfrewshire through 8 A-listed buildings still standing in the area today.
1. The Russell Institute
The Russell Institute was donated to the people of Paisley by Agnes Russell as a memorial to her two brothers. Initially it was a child welfare clinic, though it is now used as multi-use facility by Renfrewshire Council. | Colin / Wikimedia Commons
2. Paisley Town Hall
The former administrative centre of Paisley and Renfrewshire, this stunning classical building opened in 1882. | Thomas Nugent / Wikipedia
3. Thomas Coats Memorial Baptist Church
The Coats church was formerly known as the Baptist Church of Europe and has a steeple that rises 200ft into the sky. It's been a prominent feature of the Paisley skyline for the last 100 years, opening to the public in 1894. | Colin / Wikimedia Commons
4. India of Inchinnan
The India of Inchinnan was an industrial site used by Beardmore and Company to build airships during the First World War. It was then used later in the 20th century as a rubber mill to build tyres. The Art Deco office block was constructed in 1930. After closing down in the 80s it was nearly demolished after laying derlict for years, before being restored in the early 2000s. It is still in use commercially. | Contributed