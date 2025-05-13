Renfrewshire Buildings: 8 of the most historic buildings in Renfrewshire

4 . India of Inchinnan

The India of Inchinnan was an industrial site used by Beardmore and Company to build airships during the First World War. It was then used later in the 20th century as a rubber mill to build tyres. The Art Deco office block was constructed in 1930. After closing down in the 80s it was nearly demolished after laying derlict for years, before being restored in the early 2000s. It is still in use commercially.