St Rollox Locomotive Works: The history of Glasgow's St Rollox in pictures

The St Rollox Locomotive Works in Springburn defined the history and legacy of the district in North East Glasgow.

Constructed in 1856 for the Caledonian Railway, in close proximity to the St Rollox Chemical Works, another massive piece of industry in Glasgow in its day.

The depot, known locally as The Caley, was in service for 160 years - constructing train wagons, carriages, and locomotives for the British Railway network. The Caley even built troop-carrying gliders used in the Normandy landings during World War Two.

After the Second World War the depot became the main repair centre for broken and damaged locomotives for the Midland region.

In 1968 the Cowlairs railway works was shut down and consolidated into St Rollox - a year later 1,000 jobs had been lost in Springburn.

It was renamed from St Rollox to the Glasgow Works in 1972, and by by the late 80s under Thatcher and privatisation the works saw major downsizing. Halfing the amount of jobs from 2,400 to 1,206.

The works closed in July 2019, but back in 2021, the site was acquired by David Moulsdale of Optical Express for £5.75m. Millions have been put into restoring the old depot, thanks to the work of local firm Gibson’s Engineering, who aim to use the site as their new headquarters

1 . St Rollox Workers with the wheel press in the wheelwrights workshop in the St Rollox Locomotive Works in Springburn, Glasgow Pic: HES Photo: Historic Environment Scotland

2 . St Rollox Interior view of the carriage repair shop in 1987 Photo: HES

3 . St Rollox St Rollox rail facility in Springburn, Glasgow, known locally as ‘The Caley’ in the modern day. | Contributed

4 . St Rollox The St Rollox Works and depot in 1948. | Wikipedia