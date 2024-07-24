Streets of Glasgow: 14 most famous streets that made Glasgow what it is today

2 . Argyle Street

Another top shopping spot in Glasgow city centre - including the Argyle Arcade and St Enoch Centre. The street's Hielanman's Umbrella - the railbridge running into Central Station - was a popular meeting point for Highlanders displaced to the city to share stories from home. The tradition reached it's peak in the 1920s and 30s before the Second World War's blackouts killed it off. | Google Maps