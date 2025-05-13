The Glasgow Patter: 8 old Glaswegian phrases and sayings you don't hear in 2025

Glasgow has some unique sayings and phrases that you just don’t hear anymore in 2025.

As new generations come up, a lot of the old-school words that made up the Glasgow patter are lost to them. This isn’t unique to the millennials and generation z though, every generation comes up with their own words and sayings that define them, leaving the old slang behind.

With the advent of smart phones and social media, we’re seeing a lot more Americanised words enter the Glasgow vernacular, making a lot of us miss the old patter that we all held so dear. That’s why today we’re looking back at some old Glasgow sayings that are seemingly lost to time.

Take a look below at 8 Glaswegian expressions you don’t hear in Glasgow anymore.

1 . Hiedthebaw Heidthebaw is an old school phrase we've not heard in years - it essentially is a way to refer to someone as daft, in a nice way though. | SNS Group

2 . Eat-the-breid Used to refer to a person with a big appetite; greedy. Photo: Peter Byrne

3 . Gowpin Another word for sore. "Good god in Govan my back is gowpin". | Tom Maddick / SWNS

4 . Good God of Govan! A bizarre one. We're not really sure where this originates from, perhaps just the nice alliteration of it all. Used to express shock, think an alternative to 'Oh my God' or 'Dear God!'. | Supplied