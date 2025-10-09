The history of Byres Road in 15 nostalgic images from the city's past

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Oct 2025, 13:00 BST

Byes Road is one of Glasgow’s best known streets that has left its mark on city life.

Byres Road is one of Glasgow’s most famous streets, known today as a lively hub of cafés, shops, bars and restaurants.

The street began to take shape in the 1870s, as Glasgow expanded westward during the city’s industrial boom. The development of Hillhead, driven by wealthy merchants and academics seeking cleaner air and more spacious housing, transformed the area.

When the University of Glasgow relocated from the city centre to Gilmorehill in 1870, the road quickly became a key route connecting the university to the rest of the West End. Over the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Byres Road grew into a bustling local high street, with stylish tenement buildings, tram routes, and an increasing mix of shops and entertainment venues.

Have you signed up for GlasgowWorld newsletter? Don’t miss out.

Here are 15 old photographs of one of Glasgow’s most famous streets.

Just another day on Byres Road in 1977.

1. Byres Road (1977)

Just another day on Byres Road in 1977. | Chris Doak

A postcard of Byres Road from 1910

2. Byres Road 1910

A postcard of Byres Road from 1910 | Glasgow City Archives

Curlers Rest pictured here in 1976. There was a pond behind the tavern and every winter there were games of curling on the ice. The pub was the meeting place for the Partick Curling Club, established in 1842.

3. Curlerls Rest

Curlers Rest pictured here in 1976. There was a pond behind the tavern and every winter there were games of curling on the ice. The pub was the meeting place for the Partick Curling Club, established in 1842. | Supplied

Woolworths and Hillhead Post office pictured on Byres Road.

4. Hillhead Post Office

Woolworths and Hillhead Post office pictured on Byres Road. | Barclay Price

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowHistoryWest EndBarsGlasgow 850
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice