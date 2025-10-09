The history of Byres Road in 15 nostalgic images from the city's past

Byres Road is one of Glasgow’s most famous streets, known today as a lively hub of cafés, shops, bars and restaurants.

The street began to take shape in the 1870s, as Glasgow expanded westward during the city’s industrial boom. The development of Hillhead, driven by wealthy merchants and academics seeking cleaner air and more spacious housing, transformed the area.

When the University of Glasgow relocated from the city centre to Gilmorehill in 1870, the road quickly became a key route connecting the university to the rest of the West End. Over the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Byres Road grew into a bustling local high street, with stylish tenement buildings, tram routes, and an increasing mix of shops and entertainment venues.

Here are 15 old photographs of one of Glasgow’s most famous streets.

1 . Byres Road (1977) Just another day on Byres Road in 1977. | Chris Doak

2 . Byres Road 1910 A postcard of Byres Road from 1910 | Glasgow City Archives

3 . Curlerls Rest Curlers Rest pictured here in 1976. There was a pond behind the tavern and every winter there were games of curling on the ice. The pub was the meeting place for the Partick Curling Club, established in 1842. | Supplied