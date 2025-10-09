The history of Glasgow's high flats in 20 old nostalgic pictures

If you grew up in a Glasgow high flat, you’ll know just how special that experience was. Today, we’re taking a look back — documenting the social history of high rise living in Glasgow.

The 1960s were a time of major change for the city. As Glasgow reached the twilight of its long industrial era, housing saw a dramatic transformation. The Glasgow Corporation set out to replace the city’s crumbling tenements with modern high-rise towers — a move that would forever reshape the city’s skyline and the way people lived.

Just six decades ago, areas like the Gorbals were regarded as some of the worst slums in Europe. Overcrowding was extreme — many families lived without indoor toilets or running water meaning that something had to change.

The old tenements, built quickly and cheaply during the 1840s industrial boom, were intended to house the influx of working-class labourers. Around 40,000 people lived in these buildings, often with up to eight family members sharing a single room. In some blocks, 30 residents shared one toilet, and 40 shared a single tap.

Here is the history of Glasgow’s high flats in 20 old photographs.

1 . New flat feeling The Buchanan family pictured at home in their new flat in the Gorbals area of Glasgow. | Getty Images

2 . Growing Glasgow A man pulling a barra past tower blocks under construction in the Gorbals. The tenements which had formerly occupied the site were among the worst slums in Britain and there had been campaigns to redevelop the area for many years before work finally began in the late fifties. | Getty Images

3 . Beatlemania in the Gorbals Not even the Gorbals were safe from the widespread Beatles bug - two fans pose for a picture in the 60s. | Getty Images