The history of Great Western Road in 12 nostalgic images from the city's past

Published 10th Sep 2025, 14:55 BST

Take a trip down memory lane on one of Glasgow’s most historic and well-known streets.

Great Western Road is one of Glasgow's best loved and most picturesque roads - but it also holds a significant place in the heritage and history of the city, that's why today we're looking back at old pictures of the West End street.

Glasgow's Great Western Road is one of the main arteries of the West End of the city - it stretches all the way from St. George's Cross in the east to Anniesland Cross in the West.

A little-known fact about the West End road is that it's Glasgow's longest and straightest street - it covers a total distance of around 5 kilometres (or just over 3 miles). It was originally constructed as a 'toll road' following an Act of Parliament in 1816.

Much of the street is lined by trees, separating it from much of Glasgow's tenement-to-pavement architecture and civic planning - this is due to the terraced houses and villas originally intended for the emerging Glaswegian upper-middle class in the 19th and 20th century. The best-known and historic such terrace is Great Western Terrace, designed and constructed by Alexander Greek Thomson in 1867. You can also find Devonshire Terrace, now a very-upmarket hotel and restaurant, One Devonshire Gardens.

Here are twelve old pictures of one of Glasgow’s best known streets.

A view down Great Western Road in 1964.

1. Great Western Road (1964)

A view down Great Western Road in 1964. | Image Courtesy of the University of St Andrews Library

Looking towards the Botanic Gardens on Great Western Road in 1960.

2. Great Western Road (1960)

Looking towards the Botanic Gardens on Great Western Road in 1960. | Image Courtesy of the University of St Andrews Library

An aerial view of Great Western Road in 1960.

3. Great Western Road (1960)

An aerial view of Great Western Road in 1960. | Image Courtesy of the University of St Andrews Library

Great Western Road pictured in 1967 with the Botanic Gardens in the distance.

4. Great Western Road (1967)

Great Western Road pictured in 1967 with the Botanic Gardens in the distance. | Glasgow City Archives

