4 . Tourism

Edinburgh really have Scottish tourism down to a T. It's frustrating having lived around Glasgow my whole life - knowing just how much culture, history, and heritage we have that is worth celebrating and sharing with people outside of the city, but for whatever reason we just can't do it. Of course Edinburgh has the cobbled streets, the gift shops, and the castle - but Glasgow has the cathedral, the necropolis and the barras, surely it wouldn't take a marketing genius to lure in some tourists out of that? That being said, maybe it's a blessing, living in Edinburgh I must have ground my teeth down a good few centimetres trying to get past tourists who would just stop in the middle of the pavement to chat or take photos - particularly during the Fringe. Photo: Third Party