Join us as we take a look at the last-standing pubs of a near-forgotten generation of Glasgow pub-goers

Spit and sawdust, lager and football - take us back to the days when Glasgow pubs were Glasgow pubs, when you could pop in for a pint with a tenner at 2pm, and emerge sloshed at 11pm, holding on to a fiver and a fish supper to boot.

While Glasgow’s public house scene has greatly expanded, offering a space for all different types of sub-cultures - think goths, punks, hipsters - there’s a hole in our hearts that longs for the days of traditional Glaswegian pubs.

The days when the hard working men and women of Glasgow would drink, laugh and sing together in their locals - with ne’er a worry except waking up for their shift the next morning.

The good news is, a lot of those pubs are still standing, so join us as we take a trip down memory lane with 10 of the last-standing ‘proper’ old-school pubs of Glasgow’s past.

The Three Judges is a Glasgow institution - well-known over the years for its friendly expert staff with a wide range of lagers, ales, and stouts

The Scotia's a well-loved classic Glasgow pub - open since 1792 - the pub just oozes character and charm our city is known for

The Old Toll Bar is a must-visit - it retains it's historic and stunning Victorian interior built in 1860

The Doublet Opened in 1962 - the traditional West End pub has proved popular to this day