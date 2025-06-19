Merely mentioning the town of Troon to anyone from the West of Scotland is enough to stir up fond memories in even the most miserable of us all.

The seaside town has been a staple of Scottish summers for generations of those living in the West of Scotland, drawn in by promises of sandy beaches, cold ice cream, and warm half bottles of buckfast.

But the town is so much more than just a day trip destination for Scots, the area has a distinct heritage that many are proud of, and is well worth diving in to.

Settlements in the area date all the way back to 1229, when Crosbie Church was first recorded to exist. It now lies in ruin, and oral history tells that the roof blew off the day Robert Burns was born in 1759. You can still find the remains of an old cemetery on the site that dates all the way back to 1240.

Jumping a century later, Robert II gave the Crosbie estate to the Fullartons in 1344. They built an old castle on the grounds which fell to ruin and was rebuilt three times - in 2025 all you can see is the remains of the castle dungeon, but who’s to say it can’t be rebuilt a fifth time?

The Fullartons had control of the castle for centuries - long enough to meet with Robert Burns in the 18th century, who according to the Fullartons, was a dab hand at farming - showing off his skills of dishorning cattle to the Fullarton Laird.

It wasn’t until 1808 that Troon would become a major conurbation - with the construction of docks on the coast. Opened in 1812, it linked with the Kilmarnock and Troon Railway - and the job opportunities brought new blood to Troon.

Home to the Ailsa Shipbuilding Company, Troon Harbour led the development of the town in the 19th century. It constructed mostly small passenger and merchant ships for the global market.

In the modern day Troon Harbour is still a major part of the economy - hosting a fishing port, yachting marina and ferry terminal. Shipbuilding was still in place at the harbour all the way up until 2000.

Troon has produced some truly remarkable people - particularly in the area of sports in which professionals range from racing drivers like Margaret Allan to golfers like Colin Montgomerie. Other notable sons and daughters of Troon include: sci-fi writer Duncan Lunan and actresses like Ronni Ancona and Susannah York.

