Advantage Bearsden after successful tennis club championship

Senior winners from Bearsden Lawn Tennis Club

From a total of 18 events, there were over 160 entrants, ranging from young enthusiastic juniors to the more experienced and competitive senior tennis players.

The future of tennis, of course, depends on young players, said a club spokesman, so particular congratulations were reserved for the junior champions.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"All participants and spectators had great fun, saw action-packed tennis and witnessed some very talented players,” said the spokesman.

Young devotees of the game from Jubilee Gardens

The 2021 junior singles championship winners were as follows:

Mini Red (8 & under) – James Huang.

Mini Orange (9 & under) boys – Archie Wilson.

Mini Orange (9 & under) girls – Sari McMillin.

We love tennis! More young enthusiasts from Bearsden LTC hold their rackets aloft

Mini Green (10 & under) boys – Xander Hunter.

Mini Green (10 & under) girls – Ellie McAllister.

12 & under boys – Oran McBride.

12 & under girls – Florence Lang.

14 & under boys – Mustafa Fahd.

16 & under boys – Craig Christie.

16 & under girls – Maxie Kolberg.

As always, the senior championships were well contested and congratulations were also extended to all who took part in the competition, along with sponsor, Corum Estate Agents, for its continuing support of the club.

"The club continued to welcome an increase in membership over 2021 that reflects the desire for a healthy, active lifestyle in the safe, friendly environment Bearsden LTC offers,” added the spokesman.